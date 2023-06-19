Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,008. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.38 and a 200 day moving average of $313.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

