McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,789,000 after buying an additional 90,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,366,000 after buying an additional 299,244 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

MKC stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $93.30. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.