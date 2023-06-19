Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of TFC opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

