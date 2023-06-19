Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Saxon Interests Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.