Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,511 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVX opened at $157.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.39.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

