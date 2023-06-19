Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $815.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $782.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $723.67. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

