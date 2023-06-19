Quent Capital LLC Has $125,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $53.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.