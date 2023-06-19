Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBA Communications Price Performance
SBAC opened at $230.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $218.61 and a 1-year high of $356.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.23.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.