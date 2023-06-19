Empowered Funds LLC Has $58.40 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,683 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.