iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $441.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

