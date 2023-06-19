Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of DE opened at $407.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.73.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.
Insider Activity
In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
