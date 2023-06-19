BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern
In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Norfolk Southern Stock Performance
Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.28. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.
Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.
Norfolk Southern Company Profile
Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.
Featured Articles
