BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $224.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.28. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

