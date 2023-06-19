BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $241.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.48.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

