BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,399,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY opened at $919.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $917.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $858.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $581.32 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

