PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $73.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.