Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 0.3 %

IDCBY opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:IDCBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.