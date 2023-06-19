Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Up 0.3 %
IDCBY opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (IDCBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.