Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,574,900 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 2,374,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HUSQF opened at $7.80 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

