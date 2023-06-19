Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Short Interest Update

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 298,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Helios Towers Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of HTWSF stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Helios Towers has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.
