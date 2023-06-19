Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

HMDPF stock opened at C$35.25 on Monday. Hammond Power Solutions has a 12-month low of C$10.89 and a 12-month high of C$36.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.48.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.