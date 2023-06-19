HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,091,800 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 4,421,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,845.4 days.

HelloFresh Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLFFF shares. Barclays upgraded HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.