Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Helium Stock Down 13.1 %
OTCMKTS:HECOF opened at $0.15 on Monday. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.
Global Helium Company Profile
