Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Helium Stock Down 13.1 %

OTCMKTS:HECOF opened at $0.15 on Monday. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

