Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Increases By 6.8%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,085,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,952,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 993.1 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

