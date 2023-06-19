Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 789.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

Gerresheimer stock opened at $120.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $120.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRRMF shares. Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded Gerresheimer to a “buy” rating and set a $98.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerresheimer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

Further Reading

