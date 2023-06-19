Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRNWF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of GRNWF opened at $0.20 on Monday. Greenlane Renewables has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.