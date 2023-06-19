Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,028,300 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 15,855,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,376.5 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at C$2.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.00. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.30.
