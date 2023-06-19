Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Expands By 7.7%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,286,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 6,764,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36,432.5 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNNSF opened at C$2.35 on Monday. Genscript Biotech has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

