Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Exail Technologies Stock Performance

GGRGF stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Exail Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

