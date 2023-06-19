Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Exail Technologies Stock Performance
GGRGF stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Exail Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.55.
About Exail Technologies
