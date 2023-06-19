BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

