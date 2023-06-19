BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of MAR opened at $176.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

