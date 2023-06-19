Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

