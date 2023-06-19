Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $325.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

