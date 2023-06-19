Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ETJ opened at $8.36 on Monday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
