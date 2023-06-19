Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
ETG stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.