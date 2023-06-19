Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EOI opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

