Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE EOI opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $17.72.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
