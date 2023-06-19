FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 30th

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FSCO opened at $4.66 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Adelman acquired 78,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David J. Adelman acquired 78,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Adelman acquired 15,458 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $70,797.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,940.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 331,238 shares of company stock worth $1,510,299. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.