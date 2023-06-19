The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.
The LGL Group Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The LGL Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.