The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), reports. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

The LGL Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.71 on Monday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The LGL Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGL. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

