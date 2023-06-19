Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Releases Earnings Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 755.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

Lottery.com Stock Down 15.0 %

NASDAQ LTRY opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Lottery.com has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

In other Lottery.com news, major shareholder Ald Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,989,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lottery.com news, major shareholder Ald Holdings Group, Llc sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,989,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eurasia Assets Ltd. Woodford sold 2,500,000 shares of Lottery.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,118,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the second quarter valued at $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 142.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 758,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

