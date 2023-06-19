Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21), reports. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of C$430.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CF opened at C$8.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$800.01 million, a PE ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.10.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Cormark raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.