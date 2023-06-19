Veracity Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.