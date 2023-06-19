Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

UPS stock opened at $178.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

