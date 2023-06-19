Veracity Capital LLC Increases Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

OMAB stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.1262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

