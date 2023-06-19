Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $114.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.