Veracity Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,281 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1 %

PWR opened at $185.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.86 and a one year high of $188.61.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

