Veracity Capital LLC Has $230,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $142.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average is $142.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

