iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $156.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

