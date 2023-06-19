American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT opened at $192.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.47. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.