Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Increased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,897,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,525,000 after purchasing an additional 321,056 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

