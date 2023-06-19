Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $133.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

