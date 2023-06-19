Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

