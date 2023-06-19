Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 7,739 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 87,423 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.3% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

